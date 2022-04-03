Sacramento shooting: Police say 6 killed, 12 injured

Sacramento, Calif. – Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn in Sacramento, when bars and nightclubs were evacuated for the night in the second mass shooting in the California capital city in five weeks.

The suspects – or possibly suspects – were at large on Sunday afternoon and officials said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted on social media that showed shots fired. There seemed to be a dispute before it happened. Police said in a statement that it was not yet clear whether the fighting was related to the shootings.

The crime scene is spread across several city blocks, with dozens of blue and yellow evidence signs lining the sidewalks. Many of those injured…