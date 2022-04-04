Sacramento shooting: Six killed and 12 injured as police search for gunman

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shootout in Central Sacramento early Sunday. Police in the state capital of California are searching for at least one suspect.

Sacramento Police Chief Cathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area around 0200 local time. [0900 GMT] When he heard gunshots. When they reached the spot, they saw that a huge crowd had gathered on the road and six people had died. The other 12 were either taken themselves or were taken to the hospital. No information was given about his condition.

Ms Lester called it a “really sad, unfortunate situation” and said police did not know whether it was a single gunman or multiple suspects, and sought the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

