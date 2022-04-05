Sacramento shooting: Smiley Martin arrested in connection with mass shooting that killed 6

A second suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people and injured 12 in the California capital, and police say he is the brother of the first suspect.

Smiley Martin, 27, the brother of the first suspect, was hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds. A police statement said that when he is fit for jail, he will be booked for possession of a gun by a banned person and possessing a machine gun.

More than 100 shots were fired in downtown Sacramento early Sunday, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying their best to get to safety. A day later police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “concerned suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and pleaded guilty to …