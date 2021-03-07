LATEST

Sacred Heart vs Dukesne Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Preview of Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Ducanne Duke Prediction and FCS spring football game.

Sacred Heart vs Ducson Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Location: Rooney Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Network: NEC Front Row

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Dukesne (0-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on FCS, Go to BetMGM

Why you will win a pure heart

The Pioneers had one of the strongest offensive fronts in the NEC a few years ago and had a good enough downfield passing attack to keep on pressing. It all comes down to the running game, though, with Julius Chestnut – who ran for close to 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, working behind that strong line.

As strong as Deuxne can be, this overall experience brings Sacred Heart. Duke must prove that if the passers control the game as soon as possible, there is enough passing attack to pass them, but …

Why would dusen win

The rescue must be terrible again.

No, the passing game a few years ago was nothing special, but this D was brilliant against anyone trying to throw it and enough against the run to set the tone.

It may be a separate team filled with a lot of new parts, but the systems are still in place and the talent has not diminished. The D line is not going to beat a seven that will end immediately.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

What is going to happen

The defenses have generally been ahead of the offense so far in the FCS season, but the Sacred Heart ground game should be able to take away Duke talent a bit on the defensive front.

Dukesne also has an offense, and it will find its way back into the second half. Have to protect when it is.

Sacred Heart vs Deuxne Prophecy, Line

Dukeson 26, Sacred Heart 23
Bet in college football with BetMGM
Row: Duxne-1.5, O / U: 45

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film
1: Tom and Jerry

