Preview of Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Ducanne Duke Prediction and FCS spring football game.

Sacred Heart vs Ducson Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: Rooney Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: NEC Front Row

Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Dukesne (0-0) Game Preview

Why will the holy heart win

The Pioneers had one of the strongest offensive fronts in the NEC a few years ago and a good enough downfield passing attack to keep up the pressing. It all comes down to the running game, though, with Julius Chestnut – who ran for 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, working behind that strong line.

As strong as Duquesne can be, this overall experience brings Sacred Heart. Duke will have to prove that they have enough attack to keep the pass if the Pioneers control the game quickly, but …

Why would dusen win

The rescue must be terrible again.

No, the passing game a few years ago was nothing special, but this D was fantastic against anyone trying to throw it and enough against the run to set the tone.

It may be a separate team filled with a lot of new parts, but the systems are still in place and the talent has not diminished. The D line is not to drop a beat for the front seven that is about to end immediately.

What is going to happen

The defense has generally been ahead of the offense so far in the FCS season, but the Sacred Heart ground game should be able to overcome Duke talent a bit on the defensive front.

Dukesne also has an offense, and it will find its way back into the second half. Have to protect when it is.

Sacred Heart vs Deuxne Prophecy, Line

Dukeson 26, Sacred Heart 23

Row: Duxne-1.5, O / U: 45

