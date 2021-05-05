Sadhasivam will plan to send Saravana to Singapore: Sathya

Sathya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Zee Tamil popular hit show ‘Sathya’ is all set to engage audience with its interesting story line. Audience are in love with the lead couple ‘Sathya’ and ‘Prabhu’. We are going to see how Sathya going to support Selvi in upcoming episodes. Earlier we saw that Sathya was on mission. Viewers will see that Sadhasivam will plan to send Saravana to Singapore

In the previous episode we saw; Sathya learnt from Albert that Paandi kidnapped Prabhu. Albert informed to Sathya that he can’t able to poke into their matters. Sathya informed to him that she doesn’t want to create any problem to him. She asked him to inform the place to her where they used to keep the kidnapped person. Makan visited Prabhu house along with Beautician. Nirmala informed this to Sadhasivam. He asked Nirmala to mix the expired medicine in facial kit. Nirmala smartly took beautician from there and mixed the medicine in facial mask. Veerasingham stoles the facial mask and gave it to Anitha. She applied it on her face and body. Sathya entered into goons place and fighted with Goons. Goons took Prabhu from there to another place. They challenged Sathya to find out Prabhu.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Saravana will ask to Sadhasivam that he used to say that he is going to stop this marriage, but he can’t able to see any step from his side! Sadhasivam will give Saravana passport and Ticket to him. Sadhasivam will ask Saravana to leave from here. He will inform to him that he booked ticket to Singapore. He will ask Saravana to leave from here in middle of night without anyone knowledge! Saravana will going down to hall along with Santhosh while checking everyones move. Sathya will discuss with her brothers about the marriage.

What will happen next? Will Sathya find out Prabhu where about? Will she stop Saravana from going to Singapore?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates