Sadiya Siddiqui on being a part of Barrister Babu cast

Given the concept of the show, Barrister Babu has been doing well with the audience. To keep up the spice and entertainment, the show has witnessed a change of storyline and new characters from time to time. A new addition to the list of the cast of the show will be actress Sadiya Siddiqui, who will essay the role of Bondita’s Thakuma.

Talking about her role in Barrister Babu, Sadiya said, “I am delighted to be a part of Barrister Babu. Playing Thakuma has been quite challenging since she is very different from how I am and I think in real life. She is regressive, believes in following the old and dusted social norms. She loves Bondita but wants her to have a misogynistic approach in life. Thakuma is bound by her old belief system and she does not believe in man-woman equality. I can’t wait to see viewers’ response to Thakuma’s entry.”

Sadiya is known for her performance in popular shows like Balika Vadhua among others.