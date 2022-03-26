Saffron splash, seers, VVIPs at Yogi Adityanath swearing-in as BJP throws its weight behind him- The New Indian Express

express news service

LUCKNOW: In Eastern UP, they say that Yogi Adityanath does not need BJP to win elections, but BJP needs him. The proverb came true again in Lucknow on Friday, when the party put its weight behind making Yogi’s coronation a hastily not-forgettable event.

There was a saffron-coloured spray at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, where a crowd of over 70,000 chanted ‘Modi’ and ‘Yogi’ slogans.

As thousands of BJP supporters and workers started arriving hours ago, huge contingents of CISF, BSF and CMPF…