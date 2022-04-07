Saguenéenne Jeanick Fornier seduces the judges of Canada’s Got Talent

Saguenay singer Jeannic Fournier won the hearts of Canada’s Got Talent judges on Tuesday night.

The 49-year-old woman, best known for her Celine Dion tribute show at Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, made her way straight to the semi-finals with her performance i surrender of your favorite artist.

His interpretation pleased the heart of host Lindsay L., who pressed the golden button, giving her the privilege.

The day after his performance aired, Jeannic Fournier is filled with emotion.