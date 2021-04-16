Sahithi Sekhar Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Images – Tech TMT

Sahithi Sekhar is a Dancer and YouTube vlogger. Her father is Sekhar Grasp, one of many fashionable choreographers within the Tollywood Trade. Sahithi has turn out to be viral after that includes in her dad’s YouTube channel named Sekhar Studio and even interviewed her Dad and Choreographer Sekhar Grasp. After the video has gone viral, she began doing varied vlogs and dancing. She made her first tv look on Dhee2 and Dhee5. In April 2021, Sahithi made her tv debut via the Zee Cinemalu channel present Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam.
Sahithi Sekhar
Sahithi Sekhar
Sahithi
Dancer & Vlogger
Father: Sekhar Grasp (Choreographer)
Mom: Sujatha Sekar
Youthful Brother: Vinnamma
Single
Hindu
Listening Music and Dance
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Indian
Sahithi Sekhar’s Official Social Profiles
Attention-grabbing details about Sahithi Sekhar
- She loves doing Yoga
- That includes Sahithi Amma Nanna Oorelthe brief movie crossed 1 million + views on YouTube.
- She is a pet lover and has two canine named Fluffy and Teddy.
Motion pictures Checklist
- Amma Nanna Oorelthe (Quick Movie) – 2020
TV Reveals
- Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam – 2021 (Function: Dancer)
Sahithi Sekhar Movies
Choreographer Sekhar Grasp interview along with his Daughter Sahithi
Sekhar Grasp dancing along with his youngsters Sahithi Sekhar and Vinnamma