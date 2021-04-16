Sahithi Sekhar Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Images – Tech TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Sahithi Sekhar Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Images
Sahithi Sekhar is a Dancer and YouTube vlogger. Her father is Sekhar Grasp, one of many fashionable choreographers within the Tollywood Trade. Sahithi has turn out to be viral after that includes in her dad’s YouTube channel named Sekhar Studio and even interviewed her Dad and Choreographer Sekhar Grasp. After the video has gone viral, she began doing varied vlogs and dancing. She made her first tv look on Dhee2 and Dhee5. In April 2021, Sahithi made her tv debut via the Zee Cinemalu channel present Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam.

Identify Sahithi Sekhar
Actual Identify Sahithi Sekhar
Nickname Sahithi
Career Dancer & Vlogger
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: Sekhar Grasp (Choreographer)
Mom: Sujatha Sekar
Youthful Brother: Vinnamma
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies Listening Music and Dance
Start Place Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Hometown Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Present Metropolis Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian
Sahithi Sekhar’s Official Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing details about Sahithi Sekhar

  • She loves doing Yoga
  • That includes Sahithi Amma Nanna Oorelthe brief movie crossed 1 million + views on YouTube.
  • She is a pet lover and has two canine named Fluffy and Teddy.

Motion pictures Checklist

  • Amma Nanna Oorelthe (Quick Movie) – 2020

TV Reveals

  • Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam – 2021 (Function: Dancer)

Sahithi Sekhar Movies

Choreographer Sekhar Grasp interview along with his Daughter Sahithi

Sekhar Grasp dancing along with his youngsters Sahithi Sekhar and Vinnamma

Sahithi Sekhar Photographs

Whats up, Welcome to themiracletech.com the Content material on our web site will primarily include Film Evaluate, Film Story Defined, Internet Collection Evaluate, Bollywood Motion pictures Defined, Film Trailer Critiques, Film Trailer Response, Product Critiques, and many others.

