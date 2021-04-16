Sahithi Sekhar Wiki, Biography, Age, Dance, Images – Tech TMT

Sahithi Sekhar is a Dancer and YouTube vlogger. Her father is Sekhar Grasp, one of many fashionable choreographers within the Tollywood Trade. Sahithi has turn out to be viral after that includes in her dad’s YouTube channel named Sekhar Studio and even interviewed her Dad and Choreographer Sekhar Grasp. After the video has gone viral, she began doing varied vlogs and dancing. She made her first tv look on Dhee2 and Dhee5. In April 2021, Sahithi made her tv debut via the Zee Cinemalu channel present Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam.

Identify Sahithi Sekhar Actual Identify Sahithi Sekhar Nickname Sahithi Career Dancer & Vlogger Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: Sekhar Grasp (Choreographer)

Mom: Sujatha Sekar

Youthful Brother: Vinnamma Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date School But to be up to date Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Start Place Hyderabad, Telangana, India Hometown Hyderabad, Telangana, India Present Metropolis Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian Attention-grabbing details about Sahithi Sekhar She loves doing Yoga

That includes Sahithi Amma Nanna Oorelthe brief movie crossed 1 million + views on YouTube.

brief movie crossed 1 million + views on YouTube. She is a pet lover and has two canine named Fluffy and Teddy. Motion pictures Checklist Amma Nanna Oorelthe (Quick Movie) – 2020 TV Reveals Ummadi Kutumbamtho Kammati Bhojanam – 2021 (Function: Dancer) Sahithi Sekhar Movies Choreographer Sekhar Grasp interview along with his Daughter Sahithi Sekhar Grasp dancing along with his youngsters Sahithi Sekhar and Vinnamma Sahithi Sekhar Photographs