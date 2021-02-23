Saho director Sujit with Za Studio

Sujeet made his directorial debut in Tollywood with the romantic comedy thriller Drama Run Raja Run along with Sharwanand, Sirat Kapoor and Adivasi Sesha. Before testing his luck in the film industry, Sujit started studying to become a chartered accountant, but eventually gave up pursuing his passion for film making. Sujeeth Known for working with Prabhas for the film Saaho Shraddha Kapoor As the leading lady.

Though its Hindi version was good, the Telugu version flopped at the box office. Now two years later, Sujit has signed on to his next directorial venture. Sujit is collaborating with Zee Studios for his upcoming film and is said to be a high-voltage drama loaded with thrilling action sequences and powerful emotional scenes.

Director Sujit said that he is very excited to work with Zee Studio on a new project. Prabhas Starrer Saaho was an out and out action film. But this time he will also play with emotional angle in addition to power-packed action sequences.

Earlier Sujith Reddy was to direct the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’ with Malayalam Chiranjeevi as the lead. But now Mohan Raja is on board to helm it.