Sai Aur Virat (SAIRAT) Ki Kahaani (Chapter 5) – TMT Updates

Sai aur Virat Ki Kahani (chapter 5)

Hiya guys, sorry for the delay, as i already talked about the rationale for that. however there’s a excellent news for you, my board exams cancelled and Iam promoted to subsequent yr.

Lets get into the story know:

Sunny and Virat refreshed and got here right down to have break quick.

Sunny: Arey kaku aur kitni der lagegi? (Aunt how a lot time it’ll take?)

Ashwini: bas panch min aur sunny. (Simply 5 minutes sunny)

Virat: Sunny chalna tab tak corridor mein baitke chai peinge (sunny lets go and have tea, in sitting corridor)

Each one are sitting in corridor together with Samrat who misplaced in his personal ideas, Ninad is studying newspaper, bhavani kaku and omkar are discussing about one thing vital

Simply then virat breaks the silence within the corridor

Virat: Arey sunny dekhona mera jeeva kitna sharmarahe hai. (Sunny see how my jeeva is blushing)

Sunny: haa yaar, woh toh dikh rahe hain (sure yaar, its clearly seen)

Samrat: chup kar shiva, kuch bhi. (Shut up shiva, no matter)

Virat: wahi toh bol raha hu kuch bi nahi par kuch toh hain (thats what iam saying, there may be nothing however there’s something.)

Aswini whereas coming from kitchen says kyun nahi sharmayege tere jeeva akhir uski koi khaas aane wale hai is shyam.( why dont your jeeva blush as somebody particular is coming within the night)

Virat; Oops!

somebody knocks the door of chavan nivas and calls out Mr. Virat chavan……………….

finish…………………………………..