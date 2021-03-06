ENTERTAINMENT

Sai Ram Shankar’s Bumper Offer 2 – Goolet

Sai Ram Shankar’s next film has been formally announced. The film is being called Bumper Offer 2. While this is not a sequel to his successful film Bumper Offer, which was done 12 years ago, the makers have called it out for a reason. Bumper Offer 2 will have a fresh and interesting topic.

Set against a Rayalaseema backdrop, the film is stacked with out-and-out commercial elements.

Jayavarvind, who directed ‘Bumper Offer’, is directing the second part, while Ashok has written the screenplay. Regular shooting of ‘Bumper Offer 2’ begins in April, on the Ugadi festival. The film’s female leads and other technicians will be announced soon.

Mani Sharma will compose music, while Pappu will crank cinematography. Technicians like Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Varma have been selected for editing and art work for the film.

Suresh Yelamaraju is producing the film under Suresh Vijaya Productions with Hero Sai Rama Shankar making his debut as a producer on Cinema Dukan.

