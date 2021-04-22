ENTERTAINMENT

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur seen working in the field, know why Kareena Kapoor shared such a picture

Earth Day is well known on 22 April. This big day is organized to show assist for environmental safety world wide. In such a state of affairs, together with the frequent social media customers, many celebs have additionally shared photographs. In the meantime, Kareena Kapoor Khan has additionally shared particular photographs.

Saif and Timur have been seen working within the discipline
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared two footage on social media. In a single image, Saif Ali Khan and Timur are seen working within the discipline. Timur has a khurpi in his hand and Saif Ali Khan has a shovel in his hand. Other than this, within the second photograph shared by Kareena, Taimur is seen sitting on a tree.

Kareena’s caption
Other than sharing these two photographs, Kareena has written a particular caption. Kareena wrote within the caption of the photo- ‘Plant extra saplings. Protect bushes and plant new bushes on the big day of World Earth Day. ‘ Together with this, Kareena has written #WorldEarthDay and #FavouriteBoys within the hash tag.

Followers are liking
Followers are very keen on this publish of Kareena Kapoor. Not solely Saif, however Taimur’s arduous work on such a discipline may be very pleasing to the followers. Social media customers are praising Kareena and Saif lots. Together with the frequent social media customers, these celebs are additionally liking these photographs. Practically one lakh likes have come on the photograph inside an hour.

Health Freak Kareena Kapoor
Remind that Kareena may be very lively on social media. Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph on social media, which revealed that Kareena has walked greater than 5 kilometers. Together with this, Kareena wrote within the caption – Lockdown doesn’t imply that you just quit. Kareena’s publish was thought-about by followers to be very motive and was properly appreciated.

