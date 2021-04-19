Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor looked relaxed while relaxing near the swimming pool

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stays very energetic on social media. Kareena usually shares her images and movies on social media. Together with this, Kareena retains getting followers into her life too. Not too long ago, Kareena has shared a photograph of her in home swimming pool.

Kareena’s In Home Swimming Pool

Truly, Kareena has already shared a photograph of her in home swimming pool on Insta Story. Within the image, on one facet, Kareena’s magnificent swimming pool is seen, whereas on the opposite facet, Saif Ali Khan is seen resting on a chair close to the swimming pool. This Insta story of Kareena has began sharing by her fan golf equipment. Kareena wrote with the photo- wanting ahead and stays assured.

Health Freak Kareena Kapoor

Recall that on the day gone by, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph on social media, which was discovering that Kareena has walked greater than 5 kilometers. Together with this, Kareena wrote within the caption – Lockdown doesn’t imply that you simply quit. This put up of Kareena was thought of by followers to be very motive and was nicely appreciated.

Kareena’s tasks

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tasks, the actress will quickly be seen reverse Aamir Khan within the movie Lal Singh Chadha. Lal Singh Chadha is the official remake of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Aside from this, there may be additionally Karan Johar’s throne in Kareena’s account, though totally different information has come out concerning the throne, in such a state of affairs, there’s a disaster on its existence.