Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi posted the picture, asked the fans – ‘Who is this?

Unseen photos of the celebs all the time excite followers. On seeing such photos, they grow to be viral on social media. So let’s present the childhood image of a well-known actress of at the moment. These actresses belong to the Nawab household.

If you’re not but capable of acknowledge the actress, then tell us. It’s none aside from the lovable Sara Ali Khan.

Saba posted picture

Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba Pataudi has posted this on her Instagram. Saba writes, ‘I’m shocked. who is that this? (Very simple) Drawn by me. ‘

Followers response

His followers grew to become very blissful after seeing this image of Sara. One consumer wrote- ‘Thanks very a lot for posting this unseen image of Sarah.’ On the similar time, many customers wrote in response to Saba’s caption, ‘Sara.’

Ibrahim’s image was additionally posted

Earlier, Saba shared the childhood image of Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother of Sara Ali Khan. He wrote- ‘I’ve hope, who is that this? I clicked. ‘ Later he mentioned in response that he’s Ibrahim.

Please inform that Saba lives in Delhi. Not like his brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan, he’s away from the movie trade. Saba is a jewelery designer by career.