Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared a picture of a small child, wrote- I have clicked, who is this?

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan stays away from the media however her posts are mentioned on social media. She retains posting previous photos of her household. His current submit followers are very a lot appreciated. On this, he posted an image of a kid and wrote that who is that this?

Folks wrote – Saif’s copy

Saba wrote with the image, I am shocked … who is that this? I’ve clicked. Most of Saba’s followers have corrected. The image is of Ibrahim. On the identical time, some have additionally known as it Saif. A person has written, Ibrahim Copy of Saif.

Saba usually shares unseen photos

Within the photograph, Ibrahim is seen sitting in a toy automobile. Saba usually posts previous unseen photos of her household. His submit seems in Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha, Kunal Khemu, Sharmila Tagore, Inaya, Mansoor Ali Khan.