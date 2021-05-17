Saif Ali Khan’s son Shocked at Ibrahim’s feet, asked these strange questions

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has a huge fan following. He has not yet stepped into the world of Bollywood, yet his fans are in millions. Everyone is waiting for when they take entry in Bollywood. But many of his photos go viral on social media. When Ibrahim’s face resembles his father a lot, his looks are compared to Saif’s.

Now another photo of Ibrahim is becoming quite viral on social media, in which he is seen wearing a jersey, shorts. He is also wearing a mask. But Ibrahim’s foot has caught everyone’s attention. His feet look white in the photo that people are commenting on.

Commenting on Ibrahim’s photo, a user wrote that “every girl wants their feet to be like Ibrahim’s.” At the same time, the other user wrote – I wish my legs were like this too. At the same time, some people looking at their feet asked if they were sick or not, and some said that they have worn stockings.

According to reports, Karan wants to launch Johar Ibrahim but instead of launching him as an assistant director from his film, Karan is getting him to avoid the controversy of nepotism.