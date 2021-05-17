ENTERTAINMENT

Saif Ali Khan’s son Shocked at Ibrahim’s feet, asked these strange questions

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has a huge fan following. He has not yet stepped into the world of Bollywood, yet his fans are in millions. Everyone is waiting for when they take entry in Bollywood. But many of his photos go viral on social media. When Ibrahim’s face resembles his father a lot, his looks are compared to Saif’s.

Now another photo of Ibrahim is becoming quite viral on social media, in which he is seen wearing a jersey, shorts. He is also wearing a mask. But Ibrahim’s foot has caught everyone’s attention. His feet look white in the photo that people are commenting on.

Commenting on Ibrahim’s photo, a user wrote that “every girl wants their feet to be like Ibrahim’s.” At the same time, the other user wrote – I wish my legs were like this too. At the same time, some people looking at their feet asked if they were sick or not, and some said that they have worn stockings.

According to reports, Karan wants to launch Johar Ibrahim but instead of launching him as an assistant director from his film, Karan is getting him to avoid the controversy of nepotism.

Related Items:

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
90
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top