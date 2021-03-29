LATEST

Saina full Movie download: Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz

Saina full movie download on Tamilrockers and other piracy sites
Starring Parineeti Chopra, Saina is a biographical sports drama about the great badminton player Saina Nehwal from India.

Within hours of its theatrical release on March 26, 2021, several piracy websites and Telegram channels leaked the film for free download in HD quality.

Saina starring Parineeti Chopra in a lead role, finally hit theaters on March 26, 2021. The film is a biopic about the ace of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Since it is a biopic, the film has been in the news since its announcement. However, the trailer and posters received mixed reviews leading to a low pre-release buzz. Yesterday the film opened to mixed reactions from the public. The film also receives mixed reviews from critics. If this isn’t enough, there is one more reason for the filmmakers to be concerned. Parineeti Chopra starrer has become the latest victim of piracy. Several piracy websites including Tamilrockers leaked Saina’s full movie online in HD quality.

While the film struggles to get audiences to theaters, it is leaked to cinemas within hours of its theatrical release. Saina’s full movie download is on piracy websites such as Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, 9xmovies and others. Not only piracy sites, but the movie is also free to download on various Telegram channels in HD.

This will seriously affect the film’s merits as COVID cases are on the rise and several states have imposed curfews and lockdowns. In Maharashtra, which makes up about 25% of the total Bollywood business, cinemas run at only 50% capacity.

Saina movie details

Directed by Amol Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. In addition to Parineeti in a titular role, the film also stars:

  • Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand
  • Eshan Naqvi as Parupalli Kashyap
  • Meghna Malik as Usha Rani Nehwal
  • Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal

Disclaimer

Piracy of original content is a criminal offense under copyright law. We are strongly against piracy. We do not support or promote torrent / piracy websites. We remind you again and again that downloading / streaming movies from piracy websites can get you in big trouble. We strongly recommend that you stay away from pirated sites. There is always an option from legal sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to watch the movies.

x