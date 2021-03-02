ENTERTAINMENT

Saina Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Watch Online »TMTyOne.com

Saina Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Watch Online: Saina (2021) is an upcoming Bollywood biographical film written and directed by Amol Gupte. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Saina (2021) film

Saina

Name Saina (2021)
The style Biography
Language: Hindi Hindi
official site After
creator Amole Gupte
Date of publication March 26, 2021

Saina Plot

Tech winner Olympic medalist. The Duke of Indian Badminton. Saina Nehwal is all this and more. This biopic tells the inspiring story of a talented youth reaching the top in the world of badminton through sheer dedication and perseverance – a journey that has inspired and empowered the entire nation.

Saina’s Trailer

Saina Cast

  • Parineeti chopra
  • Paresh Rawal
  • Manav kaul
  • Ankur vikal
  • Ashmita meghrajani
  • Eshan naqvi

When will the Saina movie be out?

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 26, 2021.

