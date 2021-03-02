Saina Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Watch Online »TMTyOne.com

Saina Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Watch Online: Saina (2021) is an upcoming Bollywood biographical film written and directed by Amol Gupte. So friends, in this post you will get complete information about it Saina (2021) film
Saina
|Name
|Saina (2021)
|The style
|Biography
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi
|official site
|After
|creator
|Amole Gupte
|Date of publication
|March 26, 2021
Saina Plot
Tech winner Olympic medalist. The Duke of Indian Badminton. Saina Nehwal is all this and more. This biopic tells the inspiring story of a talented youth reaching the top in the world of badminton through sheer dedication and perseverance – a journey that has inspired and empowered the entire nation.
Saina’s Trailer
Saina Cast
- Parineeti chopra
- Paresh Rawal
- Manav kaul
- Ankur vikal
- Ashmita meghrajani
- Eshan naqvi
When will the Saina movie be out?
The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 26, 2021.