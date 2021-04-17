Saina OTT Release Date On Amazon Prime Premiering On April 23rd – Tech TMT

Saina OTT launch date: a sports activities film primarily based on badminton participant Saina Nehwal, was launched on March 26, 2021. The most recent replace is that the film can be launched on Amazon Prime. Verify Saina’s OTT launch date.

Amazon Prime owns the digital rights to the movie Saina and now has an OTT launch date. We’ve up to date it right here.

Saina’s OTT launch date is April 23, 2021. A tweet from LetsOTT International confirmed this information. Let’s check out the tweet:

Over there! Saina will premiere on April 23, 2021 and you’ll watch the movie completely on Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content material at Amazon Prime Video, mentioned, “We’re delighted to announce the digital premiere of one of the crucial extremely anticipated movies of the yr, Saina.”

He additionally mentioned this film could be the proper addition to their content material. Director Amul Gupte additionally shared that they’re excited to launch Saina on an OTT platform so that folks can watch the film from the consolation of their house.

Amole Gupte is directing Saina, and it’s being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah underneath the banner of T-Sequence and Entrance Foot Photos. Parineeti Chopra performs the lead position on this film.

This can be a biographical movie impressed by the lifetime of badminton participant Saina Nehwal. This movie exhibits Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, her struggles and achievements as an athlete. And the way she achieved the highest place within the sports activities world.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the opposite solid of this film is Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, Tawhid Rike Zaman, Sharman Dey, Sameer Bassi and a few others.