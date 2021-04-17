ENTERTAINMENT

Saina OTT Release Date On Amazon Prime Premiering On April 23rd – Tech TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saina OTT release date on Amazon Prime Premiering on April 23rd
Saina OTT launch date on Amazon Prime Premiering on April twenty third

Saina OTT launch date: a sports activities film primarily based on badminton participant Saina Nehwal, was launched on March 26, 2021. The most recent replace is that the film can be launched on Amazon Prime. Verify Saina’s OTT launch date.

Saina OTT launch date

Amazon Prime owns the digital rights to the movie Saina and now has an OTT launch date. We’ve up to date it right here.

Saina’s OTT launch date is April 23, 2021. A tweet from LetsOTT International confirmed this information. Let’s check out the tweet:

Over there! Saina will premiere on April 23, 2021 and you’ll watch the movie completely on Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content material at Amazon Prime Video, mentioned, “We’re delighted to announce the digital premiere of one of the crucial extremely anticipated movies of the yr, Saina.”

He additionally mentioned this film could be the proper addition to their content material. Director Amul Gupte additionally shared that they’re excited to launch Saina on an OTT platform so that folks can watch the film from the consolation of their house.

Saina OTT release date on Amazon Prime Premiering on April 23rd

Amole Gupte is directing Saina, and it’s being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah underneath the banner of T-Sequence and Entrance Foot Photos. Parineeti Chopra performs the lead position on this film.

This can be a biographical movie impressed by the lifetime of badminton participant Saina Nehwal. This movie exhibits Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal, her struggles and achievements as an athlete. And the way she achieved the highest place within the sports activities world.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the opposite solid of this film is Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, Tawhid Rike Zaman, Sharman Dey, Sameer Bassi and a few others.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
20
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
20
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top