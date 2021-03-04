Saina Teaser: Height and Rise of Saina’s Life

Saina Nehwal is one of the country’s star badminton players. Bollywood is making a biopic on her life and Parineeti Chopra is playing the lead role in the film. Titled Saina, the film’s teaser is on the internet today. The trailer has all the authority of a sports drama which is enough to inspire the audience.

The teaser of the film begins with Parineeti Chopra addressing the various gender roles assigned to sons and daughters in our society. And then, we see him playing shots on the badminton court. Parineeti did substantial research and homework before taking up this role. The actress has got the dress, haircut and Saina’s facial expressions well.

The teaser also indicated that the film captures the highs and lows of Saina Nehwal’s life.

Manav Kaul will be seen playing the role of Saina’s coach Pullela Gopichand. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series TMTs presented the film in association with Front Foot Pictures. Saina has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Sujay Jayaraj and Rakesh Shah. The biopic, directed by Amol Gupte, by Parineeti Chopra and music by Amaal Mallik as SAINA, will be released on 26 March 2021.

