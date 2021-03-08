‘Saina’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra gets into the skin of Saina Nehwal – TMT

New Delhi [India], 8 March (ANI): In keeping with the spirit of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra dropped the much awaited trailer of her upcoming sports-biopic ‘Saina’, starring ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

After several troubles, the 32-year-old actor finally unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film on his Instagram handle on Monday, as well as the caption, “This Women’s Day, Proud to Present You – SAINA.”



The nearly two-minute trailer of ‘Saina’ shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams of becoming the world’s No.1 badminton player, and how her parents help her fulfill her dream. We do. The trailer then focuses its attention on exposing the difficulties and obstacles facing the ace badminton player in order to return to the game with full force and prove himself to be an outstanding player.

Parineeti had to take several steps to play the role of Parineeti in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. But, after watching the trailer of the film, viewers will be happy that he came on board. The actor seems to have seen the player’s stance on the badminton court in the trailer and from body language to his bond with his parents.

Written and directed by Amol Gupte, ‘Saina’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Sujay Jayaraj and Rajesh Shah. The film will hit theaters on March 26. (ANI)

