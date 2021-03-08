Saina Trailer: Witness an Extraordinary Journey – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

The trailer of ‘Saina’ was unveiled by the team, marking International Women’s Day. The trailer has more content than the teaser that was unveiled a few days ago.

The trailer started with Saina’s mother taking her to a sports academy in Hyderabad and getting her registered in badminton coaching. This is a surprising element to the world as we knew that Saina’s father encouraged her and was behind her all the time.

The scenes then show how Saina has grown from strength to become a professional badminton player. Actor Manav Kaul played the role of Gopichand who was one of the key figures in Saina’s success story.

But it is not a good ride. Saina faced many failures even after reaching the pinnacle of her career. The trailer is emotional while Parineeti Chopra gets into the skin of the character and gives the best performance of her career.

Directed by Amol Gupte, ‘Saina’ is produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. The film is releasing on 26 MarchTh.

