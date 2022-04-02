Saint-Etienne-Marseille turns to ice for postponement, match to be played on Sunday

Heavy snowfall in Saint-tienne forced the Professional Football League to postpone the championship match between ASSE and Marseille on Sunday (3:00 pm).

The French Championship meeting between Saint-tienne and Marseille, initially scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 pm, was postponed to Sunday (3:00 pm) due to heavy snowfall, the Saint-tienne club said. Announced, providing conflicting information on a possible date of reprogramming. ,Given the difficulties of access to the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, the LFP (Professional Football League), in agreement with all stakeholders in organizing the meeting, has decided to postpone the #ASSEOM scheduled for this Saturday until tomorrow Sunday. 3Greens said.

