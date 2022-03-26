Saint Peter’s gets historic win and fan’s loved it

Peters has become the underdog that everyone has fallen in love with over the past week of the NCAA Tournament and that love will only continue to grow as Peacock did on Friday night in Philadelphia — he upset No. 3 Purdue to become the first No. 15 seeds in history to advance to the elite eight.

St Peters took a four-point lead in the final minute of the back-and-forth game against the Boilermakers and were able to hold on to a 67–64 victory.

They will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina-UCLA game on Sunday.

Here are the last seconds of the game:

As called by ESPN Mexico: pic.twitter.com/LVIVovAyBg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) 26 March 2022

