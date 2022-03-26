Saint Peter’s Purdue Elite Eight March Madness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Daryl Banks III scored a tying and go-forward basket that pushed 15th seed St. Peter to the brink of the last four, with Little More going home-court to third seed Purdue 67-64 beat edge. on Friday night.

Peacock (22-11) became the first 15 seeds to reach the Elite Eight, added the Boilermakers to their NCAA Tournament upsets, and will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the Eastern Zone finals on Sunday.

St. Peters fans were placed inside a packed Wells Fargo center from the start and the arena erupted when Banks tied the game 57-all on a turnaround jumper. He hit the driving layup with 2:17 to make it 59-57.

The peacocks kept their composure – hey, they’re used to these victories by now…