Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to support James Winston

The Saints are signing Andy Dalton to a one-year contract with $3 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Tom Pelicero reported Tuesday, according to a source informed of the deal. The team has since announced the signing of Dalton.

New Orleans re-signed Jameis Winston as a starter before this off-season, but coming out of an ACL tear, there will be questions about Winston’s preparations for the start of the season. Enter Dalton, who lands where he will take on the veteran backup role, giving him a chance to start over if Winston is unwell, ineffective, or re-injured.