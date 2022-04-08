Sainz as the fastest Ferrari in FP1. I am ahead of Red Bull

In the twice red-flagged inaugural session on a heavily modified and revived Albert Park track, Sainz took advantage of a trip through the gravel for Leclerc and set the pace by more than half a second.

The Spaniard romped to 1m19.806s to surprisingly break the current lap record set on the previous configuration, a 1m20.486s as posted by Lewis Hamilton on his way to pole in 2019.

Sainz’s benchmark on a scrubbed set of softs came shortly after Leclerc began practice, only for the Monegasque racer to run well into Turn 1.

There he was forced to hold a potential spin and ran through the gravel to compromise his tires and the following push lap, handing an early advantage to Sainz as Sergio Pérez overtook Max Verstappen.