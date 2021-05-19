Sairat FF Unexpected Love: Chapter 01

Librarian asks Virat “Heard that you failed in five exams”

“Who told you that?” Asks Virat irritated with the question though he already know the person. “Sai told Me, she is very sad and upset that you failed” says Librarian giving pitiful look to Virat while Virat stares at him in anger and then asks him to take note of the Books that he is taking now. Librarian takes him to a empty rack. Virat asks him “Where are the Books Sir?” Librarian says “That’s what I Am asking Virat Sir, Where are the Books? You take the Books but you never return them Virat and now My Job is in danger. What are you doing with this Books?”

Virat along with his Best Friends Sunny and Param is selling Books to the Book Stalls. They are counting how many Books each one bought. They take the Money from the Book Sellar and leave from there to Party. Virat who is drunk complains about his Father who never appreciates him. He is driving back to home drunk with his drunk Friends in the Car when Sunny asks for Ice Cream. Param denies as they are drunk but Virat says “We are not going to go Home unsatisfied” He starts driving harshly and he loses the balance on his car making it dash into a car that is parked outside a mall. They get out of the car and panic except for Virat who is thinking that he has seen the car somewhere. Bhuvana comes running from the mall and gets shocked seeing the scene. She tells him that it is their Car. Virat laughing says “That’s what I was thinking Bhuvana” and hugs her. She gets scared as Ninad comes outside with Ashwini and Sai. He looks at the car shocked and then looks at Virat who is standing there bending his head. Ninad starts shouting at him infront of everyone there while Bhuvana trues to calm him.

Sai says sadly “Don’t shout at him uncle, He must have been Sad as he failed in five subjects” Ninad looks at her shocked and again starts scolding Virat. Sai goes to Virat and asks him not to be sad but then looking at his eyes says “Your Eyes look weird, as if you are drunk” Bhuvana keeps her hand on her forehead at her daughter’s stupidity as now ninad will scold him more. Ninad goes infront to Virat and asks him “Blow on My Face” Virat looks at him scared and says “Dad shall I brush and blow on your face as I had chicken with onion just now and it smells too much” saying this he is about to leave but Ninad holds him from his collar and asks him to blow on his face. Virat blows on his face and Ninad falls on his Wife who pushes him away. Ninad after coming to senses says “Just by your blow I lost My senses then how are you standing like a stone after drinking soo much” and about to beat him but Bhuvana and Ashwini stop him. Bhuvana says “Everyone is staring at us Brother, Let’s leave from here” and they leave from there and till now his friends has already escaped from the scene.

Virat remembers about Param’s idea of paying the professor who is correcting his Paper so that he can pass and tells his Father who is driving the Car “I want to apply for revaluation of My Paper” Hearing him Ninad says “I don’t trust you Son,You will still fail” Sai says “But there is no chance for you to pass Virat as there is soo much of Marks difference” Virat and Bhuvana looks at her in anger. Virat says “I still want to go for revaluation” and Bhuvana supports him. Ninad looks at him suspiciously and says “I don’t know why but I feel like there is something cooking in your useless brain, If you were careful enough you wouldn’t need revaluation. Learn from Sai, She is very Smart and Intelligent than you” Virat looks at Sai in anger who is blushing hearing Ninad and asking him not to praise her. Virat thinks “I hate you Sai, I hate you. I Wish you Die”

