Sairat FF Unexpected Love – JustShowBiz

Introduction of the Characters

In a hospital a teenage girl is Wishing infront of the Ganesh Idol for a brother. A Nurse comes to a Man who is pacing in front of the operation theatre with nervousness. Nurse tells him that “It’s a boy” making the father and the daughter happy.

The Man along with his daughter goes to the room where his Wife is. He takes the baby who is sleeping in the cradle with happiness and kisses him on his forehead with tears in his eyes. He is none other than ninad.

The Parents take care of the baby. It is his naming ceremony now. Ninad and Aishwarya follow all the rituals told by the Priest. Finally it is the Time to name him. He writes Virat on the Rice and whispers in his ears. Now all the attention is on the baby. He is the sensation in the house which makes the baby happy. Everyone about him becomes a sensation in his house, his cry, laugh, his first step and his first tooth. Even neighbours Love him because of his cuteness.

He is just 6 riding his bicycle when He suddenly feels bored and thinks “Hope I have a friend to play with , Hopefully I will get a girlfriend”.. As if God heared his wish a car comes and stop infront of a bunglow beside their house. A Woman gets down from the Car followed by a cute little 4 years girl. They both look at eachother and raise their eyebrows at eachother. His Parents ninad and aishwarya comes there and introduces themselves to her. The Lady tells them that her name is Bhuvana and introduces her daughter to them whom they instantly like. He introduces his son to her while both the cuties introduces themselves to eachother and become friends. They get inside her house and they gel up easily. She tells them that her husband has Died 2 Years back when their daughter was barely 2 years. They sympathize with her. Ninad sees that Virat is denying to give his chocolate to Sai. When he denies his father shouts at him making him feel bad as this is the first Time. He gives the chocolate to her, she gives him a bite which impresses the whole Family.

As the Time passed all the attention is given to Sai making him jealous. Whatever she does becomes a big deal and they praise her. Virat has become a very naughty boy who always bunks the school and goes after girls while Sai complaints everything to his Father making him scold him which makes him hate her. After complaining she always cries saying “I did this for your own good please forgive Me Viru” He pretends to forgive her but in his Heart he hates her but Sai likes him. He blames her for everything that happens with him.

Time passes and Sai always tops in her college while Virat keeps failing most of the Time. Ninad always scolds him all the time for his failure and taunts him saying ” Learn from Sai, you will achieve something in your Life”.

A Beautiful girl with sharp jawline, long eyes and soulful eyes is sitting infront of the computer searching her results. She feels happy seeing her results. Her Friend Kalyani asks her “Have you passed baby?” to which Sai replies “What passed? I got 95 Percent” She again types sometime in the bar while her friends asks her “what are you doing” ? “I Am seeing Virat’s results and guess what he failed in five exams. Don’t know what he must be doing?” says upset Sai.

A Man with attitude is taking books from the racks in the library as if he is a topper in the class. After collecting good amount of Books from the racks he goes to the librarian and keeps them on his table. “Heard that you have failed in Five Exams” says the Librarian making him irritated. The guy is none other than Virat. “Who told you that?” Virat asks in anger. “Sai told Me, she is feeling bad for you and is very upset” says the Librarian. Virat stares at him in anger.