Sairity Banerjee (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & more

Sairity Banerjee (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Sairity Banerjee is an Indian actress and model. She prodomently works in Bengali television industry and known for Nishi’s character in the supernatural drama Nishir Daak starring Tumpa Ghosh and Soumya Banerjee. She has also worked in Fidaa (2018) and Thik Jeno Love Story (2014).
Birth & Early Life
Sairity Banerjee was born on 6 September 1992 in Kolkata, West Bengal. She has 3 brothers Sayantan Banerjee, Sayak Chakraborty and Subhrajyoti Maity. Sairity started her career with popular TV series Thik Jeno Love Story (2014-15) which aired on Star Jalsha. She was also part of show Naagleela as an evil Naagin which aired on Colors Bangla and was also part of Baksho Bodol.
Sairity appeared on the Zee Bangla’s game show Didi No.1. She also did a short film based on Fake News. She has been also part of horror show Nishir Dak.
Bio
|Real Name
|Sairity Banerjee
|Nickname
|Sairity
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|6 September 1992
|Age (as in 2021)
|29 Years
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Family
|Mother : Not Known
Father : Not Known
Sister : Not Available
Brother: Sayantan Banerjee, Sayak Chakraborty and Subhrajyoti Maity
Husband : Rohit Jha
Children : 1 Daughter
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Education Details and More
|School
|North Point Senior Secondary Boarding School, Kolkata
|College
|Not Known
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Thik Jeno Love Story (2014; Bangali)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 6″ Feet
|Weight
|55 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|35-29-35
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Dancing and Yoga
Personal Life
Sairity married to Rohit Jha. The couple also blessed with a baby daughter in 2020.
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Boyfriends
|Rohit Jha
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
Some Facts About Sairity Banerjee
- Sairity Banerjee was born and brought up in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- She appeared in Femina Miss India 2016 Kolkata as guest.
- In 2021, She was seen in show Desher Mati as Neelpakhi Mukherjee. It is a family drama with a romantic element and its central theme is to stay connected with your roots and uplift family values.
- She was also part of 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival.
- Her 1st TV Commercial was of Ford Eco Sport.
- She also did a Bengali short film Offline for Hoichoi
