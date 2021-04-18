LATEST

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Bhojpuri film Saiyan Arab Gaile Na storyline

Saiyan Arab Gayle Na Up Cumming is a Bhojpuri movie made below the banner of Yashi Visiion Manufacturing, directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Ratnakar Kumar, Abhay Sinha, Prashant Jammuwala and Aparna Shah. Khesari Lal Yadav is enjoying the lead on this film. Speaking about different outstanding artists, the primary amongst them is Kajal Raghavani and others.

Bhojpuri Film Saiyan Arab Gayle Na Particulars (particulars)

Launch Date Upcoming Bhojpuri Film
Style Drama
Funds Unknown
Capturing location Gujarat
Banner Yashi Visiion Manufacturing

Bhojpuri movie Saiyan Arab Gaile Na star forged (s)

Kajal Kajal Raghwani
Khesari Khesari Lal Yadav
Shubhi Shubhi Sharma
End of Finish of Pandey
Anoop Anoop Arora
Anand Anand Mohan
Sanjay Sanjay verma

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na crew members

Kanu Mukherjee ChoreoGrapher
Sanjay Korve ChoreoGrapher
no image Premanshu Singh Director
no image Jitendra singh Editor
Shyam dehati Lyricist
Ajit Halchal Lyricist
Yadav raj Lyricist
no image Om Jha Music Director
no image Abhay sinha Producer
no image Prashant Jammuwala Producer
no image Aparna shah Producer
no image Manoj Okay Kushwaha Story Writter

