Saiyan Arab Gaile Na Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Bhojpuri film Saiyan Arab Gaile Na storyline

Saiyan Arab Gayle Na Up Cumming is a Bhojpuri movie made below the banner of Yashi Visiion Manufacturing, directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Ratnakar Kumar, Abhay Sinha, Prashant Jammuwala and Aparna Shah. Khesari Lal Yadav is enjoying the lead on this film. Speaking about different outstanding artists, the primary amongst them is Kajal Raghavani and others.

Bhojpuri Film Saiyan Arab Gayle Na Particulars (particulars)

Launch Date Upcoming Bhojpuri Film Style Drama Funds Unknown Capturing location Gujarat Banner Yashi Visiion Manufacturing

Bhojpuri movie Saiyan Arab Gaile Na star forged (s)

Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav Shubhi Sharma Finish of Pandey Anoop Arora Anand Mohan Sanjay verma

Saiyan Arab Gaile Na crew members

Kanu Mukherjee ChoreoGrapher Sanjay Korve ChoreoGrapher Premanshu Singh Director Jitendra singh Editor Shyam dehati Lyricist Ajit Halchal Lyricist Yadav raj Lyricist Om Jha Music Director Abhay sinha Producer Prashant Jammuwala Producer Aparna shah Producer Manoj Okay Kushwaha Story Writter

