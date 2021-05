Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein- Character Sketch

Hi guys!!! Now let’s get on to the character sketch:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as Shayonti

Mother of three daughters, daughter of Qazi Sheikh and sister of Siyaahi and Heesham, wife of Faraz, knows that her daughters are targets of black magic and Kaala Jin.

Karan Patel as Faraz

Father of three daughters, knows that his daughters are targets of black magic and Kaala Jin.

Helly Shah as Suhaira

Eldest daughter of Shayonti and Faraz, unknown of her destiny and powers.

Anushka sen as kainat

Middle daughter of Shayonti and Faraz, unknown of her destiny and powers, Afeeza’s twin

Gracy Goswami as Afeeza

Youngest daughter of Shayonti and Faraz, unknown of her destiny and powers.

Shrenu Parikh as Zaroot Rahman Shah

Zoya’s twin, Siyaahi and Faisal’s daughter, knows about Afeeza, Kainat and Suhaira but is forbidden to tell them about it by Qazi Sheikh.

Jeniffer Winget as Zoya Rahman Shah

Zaroot’s twin, Siyaahi and Faisal’s elder daughter. Aahil’s fiancé

Zain Imam as Aahil Ibrahim Baig

Nawab of Hyderabad, Razia and Iqbal’s son

Mugdha Chaphekar as Salween Isra Khan

Orphan. Ryan’s secretary. Has some secrets

Krishna Kaul as Ryan Hasan

Salween’s boss, is a mysterious person.

Hina Khan as Shobhna

Aahil’s ex, manipulative and beautiful

Tejaswi Prakash as Aarushi

Aahil’s sister, bada manipulator aur game changer

Pranali Rathod as Arya

Ryan’s sister, knows about Ryan’s past and can do anything for her brother.

Param Singh as Rahul

Mysterious character

Akshita Mugdal as Anaya

Bubbly and chirpy character

Sayantani Ghosh as Razia

Aahil and Aarushi’s mother, Badi Begum of Hyderabad.

Shalin Bhanot as Iqbal

Aahil’s father

