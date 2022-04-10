Sajid Javid admitted that he attained non-DOM status and kept his money in an offshore trust before becoming an MP

Sajid Javid has admitted that he was previously non-resident for tax purposes and had kept his money in an offshore trust.

The health secretary, who was an investment banker before joining politics, admitted that he had given up his non-domicile tax position just a year before becoming an MP in the 2010 election.

In a statement after a row that surrounded Chancellor Rishi Sunak over his wife’s tax matters, Mr Javid said: “I have been domiciled in the UK for tax purposes all my public life. Given the heightened public interest in these issues, I want to be open about my past tax positions.

Mr Javid, who was born in Lancashire to Pakistani parents, told many times He “travelled around the world constantly for work”, living in the US for a period and …