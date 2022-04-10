Sajid Javid: The health secretary admitted that he was a non-dom before joining politics. politics news

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has become the latest cabinet minister to bring his personal financial system under scrutiny as he admitted to being “non-dominant” in the past.

Mr Javid, who lived and worked in New York and Singapore during his career as a banker at Chase Manhattan and Deutsche Bank, also disclosed that he had made some financial investments in an offshore trust before becoming minister.

In a statement, he said he “always comprehensively declared all necessary information” by tax, government and parliamentary officials regarding his personal finances.