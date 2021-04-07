Sajna and Feroz Play Emotional Act – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The upcoming episode of the most amazing TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 begins where you will see that Sajna and Feroze will do an emotional act. Through their actions, they will make them emotional and they fill their eyes with tears. Sajna plays the character of an unusual woman who makes a child’s toy and thinks it is a real child. Feroz also performs brilliantly. And this work will make you emotional. Not all housewives will blink their eyes.

As everyone knows that all the contestants are going through many surprising twists and turns these days, in which we saw a lot of drama. The show has completed more than 50 days and now all the contestants also want to make this show tremendous as it is the perfect platform to connect the audience with them, so that they can show themselves unique and get uncountable votes through which So that they can make their place safe in the travel show.

When the show debuted at the time, Sai Vishnu was the most controversial player in the house and faced many critics inside and outside the house. But he has a nature that was liked by some and vice versa by some and that is why he created hatred on social media. But when he realized his mistakes, he corrected them and became a widespread admirer, but sometimes the circumstances occurred incorrectly which created some important situations.

According to recent sources, it is just a rumor that Bigg Boss is sending Sai Vishnu out of the house. Because the show cannot take steps that affect the stability and TRP rating of their show. These contestants are giving their best on the show, therefore, the show continues to maintain its reputation and as we know dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi was kicked out of the house in the last week due to lack of polling.

Countless Sai Vishnu fans came forward in support of him so that he could not get out of the house and they are also voting for him. Initially many people were criticizing her game, but when she brushed off they all started supporting her so that they could see her further in the show. According to his fans, he is a good player and knows the strategy of how to manage the journey ahead in the show and as a result, he is getting appreciation, so don’t forget to watch it at the right time.