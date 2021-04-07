LATEST

Sajna and Feroz Play Emotional Act – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 7 April 2021

The upcoming episode of the most amazing TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 begins where you will see that Sajna and Feroze will do an emotional act. Through their actions, they will make them emotional and they fill their eyes with tears. Sajna plays the character of an unusual woman who makes a child’s toy and thinks it is a real child. Feroz also performs brilliantly. And this work will make you emotional. Not all housewives will blink their eyes.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 7 April 2021

As everyone knows that all the contestants are going through many surprising twists and turns these days, in which we saw a lot of drama. The show has completed more than 50 days and now all the contestants also want to make this show tremendous as it is the perfect platform to connect the audience with them, so that they can show themselves unique and get uncountable votes through which So that they can make their place safe in the travel show.

When the show debuted at the time, Sai Vishnu was the most controversial player in the house and faced many critics inside and outside the house. But he has a nature that was liked by some and vice versa by some and that is why he created hatred on social media. But when he realized his mistakes, he corrected them and became a widespread admirer, but sometimes the circumstances occurred incorrectly which created some important situations.

According to recent sources, it is just a rumor that Bigg Boss is sending Sai Vishnu out of the house. Because the show cannot take steps that affect the stability and TRP rating of their show. These contestants are giving their best on the show, therefore, the show continues to maintain its reputation and as we know dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi was kicked out of the house in the last week due to lack of polling.

Countless Sai Vishnu fans came forward in support of him so that he could not get out of the house and they are also voting for him. Initially many people were criticizing her game, but when she brushed off they all started supporting her so that they could see her further in the show. According to his fans, he is a good player and knows the strategy of how to manage the journey ahead in the show and as a result, he is getting appreciation, so don’t forget to watch it at the right time.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
731
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
730
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
726
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
726
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
705
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
670
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
618
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
587
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
584
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top