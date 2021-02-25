Sakshi Aggarwal Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Photos

Sakshi Aggarwal A Indian film actress Who work mainly in the Tamil film industry. That too The sample Who works for several commercials in Bangalore and has also appeared in two Kannada films. She has also worked on several TV commercials and photo shoots for some of the city’s biggest brands. She is one of the contestants on the popular television reality show Big boss tamil season 3, Hosted by Ulganayagan Kamala hasan.

Sakshi Aggarwal overview

Sakshi Aggarwal was born 20 July 1990 In Almora, Uttaranchal, India. She was raised in Chennai with her parents. Her father is from Rajasthan who is doing her business in the south and her mother is a housewife from Tamil Nadu. Sakshi graduated from information technology St. Joseph’s Engineering College, From Chennai and received a gold medal Anna University, Chennai.

After this he studied with his Master of Business Administration (MBA) Xavier Institute of Management And Entrepreneurship, Bangalore. He has also completed a crash course on method acting at the world’s most prestigious school.Lee Strasbourg Theater & Film Institute“Which follows Stanislavsky’s approach to acting.

After graduation, he started working at one of the top IT companies in India for a few months. He brought attention to a well-known fashion designer from Bangalore and gave him a break in the modeling industry. He worked over 100 TV commercials And modeled for several photoshoots.

some Big brands He has worked in Palam Silks, Kalyan Silks, Shakti Masala, Tony & Guy, Times of India, Max Lifestyle, Coco Fresh, Saravana Stores, Malabar Gold, Hebron Builders, Zulha (Medimix Group), ARRS Silks, Lifestyle Galleria, MRF Aqua is. Fresh, Mysore Silk, Kura Health Plus, Aruna Masala.

She has gone on to be the show stopper for some of the top designers in Chennai and Bangalore in the likes of Tina Vincent, Kirtilal’s Jewelers, Krishna Chetty & Sons, Ramesh Dembla, Shilpi Chaudhary, Kaljen, Sanjana John, Clover Studios.

Name Sakshi Agarwal Real Name Sakshi Agarwal Surname witness The business Indian film actress Date of birth 20 July 1990 Ages 2. father’s name Yet to be updated Mother’s name Yet to be updated The height 5’7 7 weight 57 kg religion Hindu educational qualification Bachelor of Information Technology (IT), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Crash Act on Method Acting school Yet to be updated College St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai and Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore, Le Strasbourg Theater and Film Institute Hobby Modeling, Dance, and Singing Hometown Almora, Uttaranchal, India the nationality Indian married No Husband’s name Yet to be updated Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Sakshi Aggarwal Movies List

year movie Language: Hindi role notes 2013 King queen | Tamil Cameo 2015 Youth Tamil prayer 2015 Thiruttu VCD Tamil 2015 Adhyan Tamil Anamika 2015 Dual software Kannada 2014 Ka ka ka po Tamil poetry 2018 Jayakira Kuthira Tamil post production 2018 Black Tamil post production 2018 Oraiyaram Kinnacle Malayalam Preeti Filming

