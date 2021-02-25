ENTERTAINMENT

Sakshi Aggarwal Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Photos

Posted on

Sakshi Aggarwal A Indian film actress Who work mainly in the Tamil film industry. That too The sample Who works for several commercials in Bangalore and has also appeared in two Kannada films. She has also worked on several TV commercials and photo shoots for some of the city’s biggest brands. She is one of the contestants on the popular television reality show Big boss tamil season 3, Hosted by Ulganayagan Kamala hasan.

Sakshi Aggarwal Images

Sakshi Aggarwal overview

Sakshi Aggarwal was born 20 July 1990 In Almora, Uttaranchal, India. She was raised in Chennai with her parents. Her father is from Rajasthan who is doing her business in the south and her mother is a housewife from Tamil Nadu. Sakshi graduated from information technology St. Joseph’s Engineering College, From Chennai and received a gold medal Anna University, Chennai.

After this he studied with his Master of Business Administration (MBA) Xavier Institute of Management And Entrepreneurship, Bangalore. He has also completed a crash course on method acting at the world’s most prestigious school.Lee Strasbourg Theater & Film Institute“Which follows Stanislavsky’s approach to acting.

Sakshi Aggarwal Images

After graduation, he started working at one of the top IT companies in India for a few months. He brought attention to a well-known fashion designer from Bangalore and gave him a break in the modeling industry. He worked over 100 TV commercials And modeled for several photoshoots.

some Big brands He has worked in Palam Silks, Kalyan Silks, Shakti Masala, Tony & Guy, Times of India, Max Lifestyle, Coco Fresh, Saravana Stores, Malabar Gold, Hebron Builders, Zulha (Medimix Group), ARRS Silks, Lifestyle Galleria, MRF Aqua is. Fresh, Mysore Silk, Kura Health Plus, Aruna Masala.

She has gone on to be the show stopper for some of the top designers in Chennai and Bangalore in the likes of Tina Vincent, Kirtilal’s Jewelers, Krishna Chetty & Sons, Ramesh Dembla, Shilpi Chaudhary, Kaljen, Sanjana John, Clover Studios.

Biography of Sakshi Aggarwal

Name Sakshi Agarwal
Real Name Sakshi Agarwal
Surname witness
The business Indian film actress
Date of birth 20 July 1990
Ages 2.
father’s name Yet to be updated
Mother’s name Yet to be updated
The height 5’7 7
weight 57 kg
religion Hindu
educational qualification Bachelor of Information Technology (IT), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Crash Act on Method Acting
school Yet to be updated
College St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai and Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, Bangalore, Le Strasbourg Theater and Film Institute
Hobby Modeling, Dance, and Singing
Hometown Almora, Uttaranchal, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name Yet to be updated
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Official social profile of Sakshi Aggarwal

facebook.com/ImSakshiAgarwal/

twitter.com/imsakshiagarwal

instagram.com/iamsakshiagarwal/

Sakshi Aggarwal Movies List

year movie Language: Hindi role notes
2013 King queen | Tamil Cameo
2015 Youth Tamil prayer
2015 Thiruttu VCD Tamil
2015 Adhyan Tamil Anamika
2015 Dual software Kannada
2014 Ka ka ka po Tamil poetry
2018 Jayakira Kuthira Tamil post production
2018 Black Tamil post production
2018 Oraiyaram Kinnacle Malayalam Preeti Filming

Latest release

Saakshi agarwal tv show

Sakshi Aggarwal Images

See the latest pictures of actress Sakshi,

Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal
Sakshi Agarwal

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });