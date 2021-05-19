Sakshi Asks Purvi To Stay







In the latest episode of Molkki, we are watching that Virender return to his mansion along with his family. As they all come home, Anjali tells Sakshi that tomorrow is the festival of Karvachauth. Sakshi gets elated and everyone started preparing for the festival. Purvi is getting hurt seeing all this as it was the first Karvachauth of her and she can’t even celebrate it openly. Sakshi there is celebrating and somewhere Purvi is feeling disgraced. But Virender comes to Purvi and tells her to keep fast I will conclude your fast for sure. He will also make her eat Sargi.

Later, while all the women completing their fast with their husbands. Purvi is also seeing when Virender is completing Sakshi’s fast. Virender later along with the help of kids Virender goes to Purvi’s room to complete her fast. But Anjali came to know about all that and she instigates Sakshi. She follows Virender and came to know that Purvi is Virender’s Molkki. She comes in between when Virender is consoling Purvi and promise her that he will give her place of my wife in this house.

Sakshi finds that she got betrayed by Virender and Purvi. Virender tries to convince Sakshi but she didn’t listen to him. Virender tells that he is helpless at that time as he couldn’t tell you the truth. Virender tells her everything about her what happened to him when Sakshi went and how Purvi comes. Virender says that Purvi is fulfilling all her responsibilities and stand beside them in all of his hard times even after bearing all the problems.

Later, Purvi also comes to Sakshi and tries to convince her, but Sakshi takes the things wrong. Purvi again tries that Virender only loves you wholeheartedly and I am just a part of the deal that is not even done by Virender himself. Purvi says that now I am returning your responsibilities to you and leaving from here. Anjali and Prakashi getting happy and thinks she hit two birds with one stone.

The next day, Purvi is about to leave and the kids are pleading to her to not leave us. Virender also gets stunned when he came to know that Purvi is leaving. Purvi is about to exit from the mansion when Sakshi stops her and allows her to live along with them. Manas and Juhi get elated and Virender takes a sigh of relief.

But Prakashi again comes up with a nasty plan to humiliate Purvi and goes to the Panchayat and asks them to decide who is the lady chief of this town. All the Panch come to Virender and put this issue in front of him. Virender is in dilemma while Purvi is listening to everything.

Meanwhile, Sakshi comes and says we both will be the lady chiefs of this village. I will be the elder while Purvi will be the younger and will handle my responsibilities in my absence. Virender impresses by Sakhshi's decision. Purvi also folds her hand in front of Sakshi.