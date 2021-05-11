Sakshi Catches Virender & Purvi?







The first sequence of the latest episode of Molkki opens with Virender goes to Purvi’s room and asks her to let him enter the room. Purvi shocks seeing him outside the door. Purvi says that it would be a problem if Sakshi will see you here at this time. But Virender says that he is in a big dilemma and feel difficult to bear all this anymore. He says that I urgently need to have some words with you and enters the room. But Sakshi sees Virender while he entered the room and goes after him. Virender apologises to Purvi for Sakshi behaviour toward her.

Virender further says that he can’t tolerate her behaviour anymore. Virender says that he will disclose that truth in front of Sakshi whatever happens then he doesn’t care. But Purvi says that we have to holds the thing for now because of Sakshi as he is not recovered completely. Purvi says let her believe whatever she is seeing and tries to make her promise that he won’t reveal the truth. Virender says that it might be easy for bearing this. It is being the crux of the matter.

Purvi encourages Virender and says that she will bear anything if you are beside me. Meanwhile, Sakshi knocks on the door and Virender opens the door he and Purvi both aghast seeing Sakshi at the door frame. Sakshi asked what is doing here at this time. Virender is still in shock but Purvi settles down things by saying that Manas called him here. Sakshi noticed that Manas is sleeping, but he wakes up at the very next moment and asks Virender why he is not applying balm on his feet.

Virender grins at Manas and sees Purvi before leaving. Manas then asks Purvi to narrate a story to him and he will sleep. Juhi accompanied him. Sakshi and Purvi both sing lullaby for the kids. Virender seeing them standing outside. The next morning, Sakshi along with the kids go to the temple. Virender is still bemused about how to tell truth to Sakshi. Purvi is also in perplexity thinking about what is going on in her life.

The same is going with Sakshi as she is also hiding something from Virender. Purvi, Virender, and Sakshi are in the same boat. While returning Sakshi and Kids missed the bus whereas Virender and Purvi are on the bus and the conductor refuses to stop the bus. The episode ends, get the complete Molkki Written Episode here on Social Telecast.