Sakshi Escapes From Anjali’s Trap







The newest episode begins with Purvi is saying that she will be able to perceive her scenario and likewise understand how it’s to get separated from our beloved. She appears at Virender and tears come out of her eyes. However she wiped her tears earlier than Virender seen it. She thinks that one has to give up its love and self-respect as she desires to speak to Virender. However she stops many individuals round there. However in the meantime, Sudha comes and suggests Virender going to Purvi and likewise take one thing for her. Sudha leaves from there.

Sudha goes to take meals for Sakshi in her cell, however Sakshi reveals her consent that she additionally desires to go outdoors. Sudha tries to cease her however Sakshi requests her to take her outdoors. Sakshi says that she hasn’t seen or play Holi for a few years. Later, Sudha tells Sakshi that she’s going to take her on the terrace and says which you could get pleasure from seeing Holi from right here. She says that first, it’s a must to end your meals first.

Sakshi agrees whereas Sudha will get worries if somebody sees Sakshi there they are going to get into bother whereas Virender is repeatedly enthusiastic about Purvi and never taking part in Holi both. Purvi thoughts goes to Virender, however she thinks that she has to manage herself and depart this mansion earlier than issues tousled. However Virender goes to Purvie and asks her to issues a minimum of as soon as as a household will have an effect on her choice.

However Purvi nonetheless stays along with his choice, she says that now, nobody can compel me to dwell right here as a Molkki, Purvi leaves. Virender drinks Bhang. Whereas Sudha is taking Sakshi to the terrace Anjali discover her. Whereas everybody amazed to see Virender consuming Bhang. Everyone seems to be attempting to cease Virender, however he didn’t take heed to anybody. However Purvi comes and takes the glass from him. Virender says who’re you why are you displaying your concern, you need to depart you’re free.

He additional says that who’re you to cease me. Purvi says that I’m your spouse, Virender provides a befitting reply to her and says which spouse leaves her children and her home on such issues. Anjali there goes after Sakshi and asks who’s she, she didn’t recognise her as her face is roofed by color. Simply then Sudha comes there and handles the issues. Virender there’s taking part in dhol and merry round Purvi he’s utterly inebriated resulting from Bhang. You’ll be able to benefit from the full episode on Colours TV at 10 PM at the moment and keep tuned for extra Molkki written episode.