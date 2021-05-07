Sakshi Feels Insecure Of Purvi







The first sequence of Molkki’s latest episode starts with Virender lies that he has some urgent work and tries to take leave from there. But Sakshi insists he stay with her a bit more. Sakshi says that we have met again after several years and she doesn’t want to miss it anymore. She gets close to Virender but at the same time, someone knocked on the door. Sakshi opens the door and finds Purvi at the door frame. Purvi apologises to her to disturb them and asks for medicine for Manas as his stomach is upset.

Sakshi says she has got some and goes to bring it. Purvi and Virender share an eye lock for a while. Purvi glances at the decoration of the house and take a look. Just then she recalls her words when she was saying that she is afraid that her dream would break one day. Virender also reminisces the same. Sakshi goes along with Purvi. Virender there talking in his mind and trying to make Purvi understand that it is not that what it seems like. He thinks circumstances compelling him to hide the things with Sakshi.

Anjali there is setting another wicked plan to ruin Virender and Purvi life. She suggests Prakshi to revealing the truth to Sakshi. But Prakashi denies it and asks her to not use her mind. Prakashi says that she will provoke Virender against Purvi. She again calls Virender and asks him to spend as much time as he can with Sakshi. Virender agrees and hung up the call in a fix. Vanraj is bemused for Sakshi and Purvi too.

The next day, Virender along with Sakshi and the kids are having breakfast and Purvi is standing next to the table quietly. Sakshi asks her to have some breakfast at the next table. But Virender tells us that she can sit with us. Manas and Juhi back Virender, Sakshi gets doubtful for the concern of her family for a maid. The kids ask Sakshi to assume what they feeling to eat. Sakshi comes up with wrong guessing while Purvi orders the exact food. The kids get cheered and say Haathi always knows what we are up to.

Later, Sakshi says that she will order something for Virender, she calls the waiter and tells him. But Purvi interrupts her to not ask for that as it contains sugar which is not good for Virender. She ordered Daliya over Sakshi’s order. Kids then ask Purvi what she will eat, Virender asks the waiter to bring bread and butter for Purvi and she will finish it within no time. Sakshi is noticing everything and again that if Purvi replaces her. Catch the complete episode on Colors Tv at 10 PM today and stay with us for more Molkki written update.