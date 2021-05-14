Sakshi Finds Out About Virender And Purvi’s Truth







The latest episode of Molkki starts with Virender with the assistance of his kids. While Sakshi is trying to get close to Virender just then kids come and say that there is a huge lizard in their room and asks Virender to get it away from the room. Virender goes along with kids and appreciates them for helping him. Virender then tells them that he is going to make Purvi fast complete by feeding her. Kids ask him to hurry as she would be starving. Virender goes to Purvi’s room and Anjali overhears the conversation of Virender and goes to provoke Sakshi in her room.

Purvi there is sad recalling the moment when Virender and Sakshi are together on the terrace completing the fast. Just then Virender knocks on the door and Purvi opens the door. Virender says that he is here to fulfil his promise. While Anjali goes to Sakshi and starts gazing at her. Sakshi gets worried a little and asks why did she come here. Anjali says that can’t she come to meet her sister in law. Anjali asks that she come here to asks about Virender, Sakshi replies that he has gone to the kid’s room.

But Anjali says that she saw him heading to Purvi’s room along with the kids. She further says that even their real mother comes after 5 long years but still they want Purvi. Sakshi listens to her and goes to Purvi’s room to check it out. While Virender is feeding Purvi and Purvi tries to touch Virender’s feet but Virender stops her and says that your place is in my heart. Virender says that he can’t bear your humiliation in this house anymore. I will give you the right place and no one will ever call you Molkki from now on. Sakshi standing at the doorframe overhears the conversation.

She enters the room and Virender aghast seeing, Purvi follows her shocking eyes and found Sakhi behind her. Sakshi eyes get moist and she says why y’all lied to me that she is a servant but in reality, she is you Molkki. Virender tries to justify but Sakshi leaves the room. Purvi goes to make Sakshi understand but she says none of the self-esteemed women will share her husband with anyone. Purvi then decides that she won’t come in between Virender and Sakshi and says she won’t live here anymore.