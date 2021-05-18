Sakshi Shares Mukhiyain’s Position With Purvi







In the latest episode of Molkki, Purvi is telling to the kids to recall the table of 17 urgently. She then feels Manas’ pulse and smiles and says you are all fine now. Juhi and Manas continuously asking for her attention. Just Sakshi comes to check them and tells Manas if he wants any kind of help from her in his homework. Manas says that it is quite hard and it is not your cup of tea. Juhi asks Manas that now we have to study some of our difficult topics. Juhi says that Purvi will assist them as she completed her higher studies and also goes to college.

Sakshi asks Purvi if she is pursuing graduation, Purvi nods yes. She says I am keen to complete my graduation so I requested Mukhi Ji to allow me to complete my further studies. After hearing my plead Mukhiji get me enrolled in Rewari College. Sakshi appreciates Virender and asks Purvi to continue teaching the kids, Purvi nods and Sakshi leaves. After studying kids, Purvi is being done with home chores in the kitchen. Virender comes there and pulls her close.

She got flabbergasted and immediately back off from there. But Virender says that I need your assistance and shows her Kurta to her. He asks if you can fix this button as I have to wear it. Purvi tells him to go to Sakshi Ji she will get it done. Virender looks at Purvi shockingly and again pulls her close and asks why is she behaving like this. Virender says I called you a few while that time also you avoid me. But didn’t listen to him and says Tea will get spoiled.

Panch there are discussing a crucial topic. She tells them to ask Virender that according to the tradition there only be one Mukhiyain and Mukhia Ji. But as of now, Sakshi has come back so you have to decide whether Sakshi will get the designation or you will give it your Molkki. She then tells them to come tomorrow and put this issue in front of Virender.

Prakashi has set this trap to again humiliate Purvi in front of the entire town. The next day in the meeting, Panch tells the same thing to Virender, but at the same time, Sakshi comes. She says that it is about the designation and I decided that Purvi and I both will share this designation I will be the elder chief of the town while Purvi will be younger.

Panchayat accepted her decision of Sakshi. Virender gets overwhelmed and Purvi also shows her gratitude to Sakshi. Prakashi and Anjali again defeat in her own plan and glares at Sakshi. The episode ends.