Sakshi Stops Purvi From Leaving The House







The written episode of Molkki begins with Sakshi telling Purvi that she is aware of the truth now as Virendra had told her everything. She asks Purvi to leave as she doesn’t want to talk to her. Purvi understands her emotions and tells her that she knows it would be hard for her to accept the truth. Purvi adds that at first there were feelings but ever since she got to know about Virendra’s wife and that he only loves her, she left his life. Sakshi says that she knows that they love each other but Purvi lies to her.

Purvi thinks that if she told her the whole truth, Sakshi would get stressed. She recalls that the doctors have asked them to prevent Sakshi from taking the stress so she refrains from telling the truth. She tells her that she was looking after the family since she was not here. Now that she has arrived, she will hand over the responsibilities to her. Purvi continues that she understands that two women cannot live under one roof if they share the same husband.

Purvi assures Sakshi that she has packed her bags and will soon leave the house. They didn’t notice that Anjali was hearing their entire conversation. She feels proud of their plan and decides to give the good news of Purvi exiting the house to Prakashi. The latter indeed gets happy after hearing the news. The duo plans to celebrate the moment tomorrow. Manas and Juhi come to know about Purvi leaving the house.

Manas asks Purvi if she is actually leaving while Juhi asks her not to. Purvi tells them that she cannot stay as Sakshi has returned. The next day, Purvi packs her stuff and tries to leave the house. Virendra sees her and tells her that he will not allow her to go anywhere. He tells her that he needs her presence in the house. Meanwhile, Sakshi comes and goes to Purvi.

She takes the stuff from her and then further drag her into the hall. Prakashi thinks that Sakshi is about to humiliate her. Later, Sakshi tells Purvi not to leave the house as she has not done anything wrong to leave the house. She tells her that she can leave in the house as Virender's Molkki.