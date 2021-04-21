Sakshi survived Anjali’s trap – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

The newest episode, which begins with Poorvi, states that she will perceive her state of affairs and in addition know what it’s prefer to be separated from our beloved. She appears to be like at Virendra and tears come out of his eyes. However earlier than wiping Virendra’s eyes, he wiped his tears. She thinks that one has to give up her love and self-respect as a result of she needs to speak to Virendra. However she stops many individuals there. However in the meantime, Sudha comes and suggests Virendra to go to Purvi and takes one thing for her. Sudha left from there.

Sudha goes to her room to get meals for Sakshi, however Sakshi exhibits her consent that she additionally needs to exit. Sudha tries to cease him however Sakshi requests to take her out. Sakshi says that she has not seen or performed Holi for a few years. Later, Sudha tells Sakshi that she’s going to take her to the terrace and says that you could take pleasure in watching Holi from right here. She says that to start with, it’s important to end your meal.

Sakshi agrees whereas Sudha will get fearful that if somebody sees Sakshi they’ll get into hassle whereas Virendra is consistently eager about Purva and never taking part in Holi. Poorvi’s thoughts is occurring Virendra, however she thinks that she has to manage herself and go away this mansion earlier than issues go incorrect. However Virender goes to Purvi and asks him issues no less than as soon as because the household will affect his determination.

However Purvi nonetheless holds on to her determination, she says that now, nobody can power me to dwell right here as Molki, Purvi escapes. Virendra drinks hashish. When Sudha is taking Sakshi to the terrace, Anjali notices her. Whereas everybody was shocked to see Virendra consuming hashish. Everyone seems to be making an attempt to cease Virendra, however he didn’t take heed to anybody. However Purva comes and takes a glass from her. Virendra says who’re you, why are you exhibiting your concern, you wish to go away you’re free.

He additional says who're you to cease me. Poorvi says that I'm your spouse, Virendra offers her fireplace and says that which spouse leaves her youngsters and residential on such issues. Anjali goes after Sakshi there and asks who she is, she didn't acknowledge him as her face was lined with shade. That is when Sudha comes there and handles issues. Virender is taking part in the dhol and Mira round Purvi, he's utterly beset by the hashish.