Sakthi will lashes out at Kadhambari: Mouna Raagam

Vijay tv popular show “Mouna Ragam” launches it’s another season.”Mouna Raagam season2″ is continuous with a leap of 12 years. This time audience gonna witness the love story of ‘ Sakthi and Sruthi’. Earlier we saw that Varun gave a thought about Sakthi. Viewers will see that Sakthi will lashes out at Kadhambari

In Today’s episode we see; Sruthi Informs to Kadhambari and Rukmani that Sakthi called to Karthick. Kadhambari questions her why did she called him? Sruthi informs to her that Sakthi done her mom surgery well. Kadhambari doubts how comes she got such high amount for surgery? Doesn’t she delete her video? She doubts Karthick may helped her so she confirms it with her manager that Karthick didn’t helped Sathya. Tharun approaches Sakthi he feels happy to know about her mom state. He asks her to consider his feelings once again. Sakthi deny it and leaves. Kadhambari enquires to Karthick about Sathya. He explains everything to her. Tharun advises to Varun to consider his dad words about marriage. Sakthi feels guilty for hiding the truth from her mom. She gets shock to learn the truth that Mallika got fainted after learning her truth

In upcoming episodes viewers will see; Kadhamabari will decide to enquire about Sathya. Kadhambari will visit Sathya in hospital. Sathya will question her Is she deleted the video then she can’t able to save her mom and drops the surgery plan? She will tease her that she done it well. Kadhambari will say that Sakthi raising her voice against her. She will meet her mom. Sakthi will stop her and questions her who is she to meet her mom? Who is she to poke her head in her matters? Kadhambari will question her why did Karthick tried to help her? Sakthi will ask her to question her husband instead of her. She will ask Kadhambari to leave from there

What will happen next? Will Sakthi maintain this bold side to Kadhambari? Will Kadhambari go behind Sakthi again?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.