Salahkaar Charmsukh Full Episode To Release On 21st May Check Actress Name Star Cast







Hello, all the entertainment lovers, hold your excitement as Mishti Basu is coming again to spice up things. Recently one of the famous streaming site Ullu has announced its another show going to release within a few days. The renowned web show of digital platform Charamsukh is again coming to turn the heat with Salahkar. Mishti is again featuring in the leading role and again become the vital cause behind the hype. It is generating fuss among the audience with her steamy performance. The show will quench the thirst of the audience along with its release on 21st May 2021.

Mishti Basu last appeared in another Charamsukh show Adha Adhura Pyar. The fascinating performance of the lead actress awestruck the audience. All the subscribers of the show go bananas with the tempting performance. The show is mounted with back to back sensual sequences. It gives a boost to the fanbase of Mishti, she becomes the talk of the town with her breathtaking show. Now, again she has raised the expectations of the audience. It is sure that will again enchant all of her fans and the rest of the audience once again.

Along with that, the trailer of the show is considered as one of the major reason behind this huge acclaim. The 1:47 minutes long trailer aired on 18 May 2021 with 414,404 views and 12K likes within a few hours. This time Ullu is bringing a whole new concept. The show revolves around a new-married couple. The man brings her wife Mishti Basu from his hometown. They live a happy life until one of the friends of the man suggests her asking if his wife is satisfied with him or not. He did the same and comes to know he is failing to give appropriate time during the physical intimacy.

Later, the Man shares the same with his friend, he again suggested he get her wife another man who can satisfy her. However, he is afraid if she will elope with him. But convince when his friend insists. He goes to his wife and tells her that he will bring a man who will satisfy her in bed. First Mishti pretends that she won’t agree with this. But the man says that he won’t feel bad about this. Mishti then says if such is going to happen so, better call his friend Harry. Grab the complete episode on Ullu from 21 May onwards and feel the heat with the sizzling performance of Mishti. Stay connected with Social Telecast for upcoming updates on Charamsukh Salahkaar.