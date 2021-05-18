Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress Name, Watch Online

ENTERTAINMENT

Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series: Salahkaar is the upcoming web series from Ullu App in their popular series Charmsukh. Ullu App is known for its bold and erotic content through its App. Salahkaar Charmsukh web series cast is Mishti Basu in the lead role. Mishti Basu was last seen in Aadha Adhura Pyaar Palang Tod Web Series. Salahkaar web series release date is 21st May and it is available to be streaming online by Ullu App & website. Ullu app’s last release is Paro Part 1 web series.

Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series Story

Salahkaar charmsukh web series released today. Trailer of the Salahkaar web series starts with two men talking with each other. The second person asked about his wife who was come to the city from the village. They ask his friend if his wife was sexually satisfied or not. The husband was not able to satisfy the sexual needs of his wife. The friend told him to talk with another man to satisfy his wife’s needs. Husband asked his wife about another man. Wife told her husband to bring Harry her old friend. Wife is shocked to see that her husband and Harry were kissing each other. To know about the full story watch Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series from 21st May 2021 on Ullu App and Website.

Trailer released with quote “Patni ke armaan adhure, pati hai lachaar, Rishton ko bachaayega ajnabee Charmsukh“ Salahkaar ”. Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series cast Mishti Basu and other cast details will be updated soon.

Salahkaar Charmsukh Web Series Details

Title Salahkaar – Charmsukh
Cast Mishti Basu
Genre 18+, Erotic, Romance, Drama
Type Web Series
Series Charmsukh
Directed by updated soon
Release Date 21st May 2021
Online Video Platform Eye App
Language Hindi
Country India

Charmsukh Salahkaar Web Series Trailer

source link

