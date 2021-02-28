Salar to be released on 14 April 2022 – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Salar to be released on 14 April 2022

A massive announcement is awaited here. Tollywood star Prabhas’ mega budget pan-India action drama ‘Salar’ has finally sealed its release date. Amidst speculation about the release date, Salar’s team has announced that this action-packed gangster drama will be released on April 14, 2022.

Salar is currently working around the country with a humble publicity around the project. Beauty actress Shruti Haasan from Chennai, who has all-India popularity, is the leading lady opposite the Bahubali hero. Along with Prashanth Neel, the man behind KGF, the film is expected to take Storm to the summer box office.

With Salar hitting theaters on April 14 and in theaters, Adipurush made 2 releases within 3 months after its release on August 11. It is some terrible plan by Macho Hero to give Bollywood stars a strong competition, and their fans have not asked for more!

